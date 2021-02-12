Del Mar resident one of two new Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego board members

To enhance its focus on supporting families with a hospitalized child, Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego is adding two new members to its board of trustees – Del Mar resident Eric Eastham and Matthew Cobas – to provide their valuable contributions of time, treasure and talent to the House.

Eric Eastham

Eastham and Cobas will bring a fresh perspective to the 17 dedicated returning members currently serving the board of trustees, all of whom are charged with providing counsel and leveraging their professional expertise to guide the organization in fulfilling its mission – despite the challenges of a pandemic environment.

“Matthew and Eric bring not only valuable skillsets for advising the organization, but genuine passion for our mission to their role as trustees,” said Chuck Day, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. “As we continue to remain nimble and adapt to challenges brought on by the global pandemic, the board was adamant about bringing fresh perspectives to the boardroom, and their diverse backgrounds and insights will be an immense benefit to the families that we serve as we navigate the months and years ahead.”

Eastham is senior vice president and general counsel at sports and entertainment management agency The Familie, where he leads the football division. Eastham is a seasoned litigator specializing in international commercial disputes and global asset recovery with extensive experience in complex cases. He has been recognized with multiple honors and awards for his work as an attorney, including being named a Southern California Super Lawyer Rising Star for five consecutive years and Best Lawyers of America’s One to Watch in 2021.

Eastham has served on Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego’s philanthropy committee since 2018 and as a former volunteer attorney at the Domestic Violence Temporary Restraining Order Clinic for seven years. Eastham will leverage his legal experience, existing knowledge of the charity, and unique community connections to establish new partnerships for the organization and expand its impact on families in medical crisis.

Cobas is a certified financial planner at Mariner Wealth Advisors where he provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management to his clients, including goal setting, asset allocation, and assistance with estate and tax planning. He is a 2020 graduate of LEAD San Diego’s IMPACT class, has been a mentor and success advocate at the Monarch School since 2017 and previously served on the board of San Diego Young Leaders. Prior to his career as a financial advisor, Cobas served as an officer in the United States Navy for eight years, between active and reserve duty, and is a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

Cobas was introduced to the charity through personal experience, when he stayed at the Minneapolis House to support his best friend whose child was critically ill. Cobas will tap into his firsthand knowledge of the impact of Ronald McDonald House Charities, financial expertise and leadership experience to help the House meet the needs of the community.

