Helen Woodward Animal Center orphan pets receive assistance from Los Angeles Chargers and Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Football season may have just wrapped up, but the Los Angeles Chargers are having a field day with Helen Woodward Animal Center’s orphan pets. The animal-loving sports team is offering major assistance to 12 of the Center’s specially selected adoptable dogs and cats. In addition, the Chargers and Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar will sponsor the adoption fees and provide a Lazy Dog Pepper’s Pack for the first five of these pets that find their forever families.

Helen Woodward Animal Center first became aware of the Chargers’ dedication to orphan pets when a representative from the team reached out about Louis – a gentle dog whose eyes had been removed and was receiving assistance from the Center – to see how they could help. To raise awareness on Louis’ plight, the Chargers shared his story across the team’s service-dog in training, Bolt (@Chargerspup), social media accounts which provides updates on Bolt’s training progress as well as promotes animal welfare. After promoting Louis and helping him find his forever home, the offer was extended to help even more orphan pets in need.

With animal welfare as one of the Chargers priorities, the team has hosted several virtual and on-site adoption events throughout Southern California to help orphan pets find homes. In the last year, the Chargers have helped place nearly 30 pets in forever homes.

“We’re excited to partner with Helen Woodward Animal Center and Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar to help rescue animals find their perfect match in time for Valentine’s Day,” said Los Angeles Chargers Director of Community Partnerships Heather Birdsall. “Building off the success we saw with Louis’ adoption, we believe our platform can help make a difference for these animals.”

Those drafted for the current feature promotion include a gorgeous 1 ½ year-old Catahoula Leopard/Terrier Blend named Christian who always has his eye on the ball and his heart in the game; an extremely friendly, 6-year old Dilute Calico cat named Nefertiti who wants everyone to join her team – people and animals alike; and a stunningly smart 3 year-old Husky Blend named Kokomo who talks a big game and likes demonstrating her latest tricks and game day maneuvers; just to name a few.

“We are incredibly grateful that the Los Angeles Chargers and Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar extended this incredible opportunity to promote orphan pets,” said Helen Woodward Animal Center Vice President of Development Renee Resko. “Saving lives takes teamwork and we can’t think of a better team to help us send these guys home.”

Request your appointment today to score a chance to meet these eligible adoptables and recruit them to join your team. You can meet the entire squad of featured pets at www.chargers.com/community/adopt and at animalcenter.org/adopt-a-pet/football-fuzzies

The Chargers are throwing a Hail-Mary in hopes of getting all 12 pets adopted. Football season may be over but adopting one of these cuddly companions will give people the opportunity to “tail-great” and “play ball” all year long.

Those interested in adopting or want more information can contact Helen Woodward Animal Center Adoption Department at: 858-756-4117, ext. 313, or visit www.animalcenter.org .