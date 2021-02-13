Mexican Dogs from Sonora beginning new lives in Encinitas at Rancho Coastal Humane Society

Seven puppies and 11 adult dogs who left the Mexican state of Sonora early Friday morning, Feb. 12, spent the night in Escondido before being transferred to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society (RCHS) in Encinitas Saturday morning, Feb. 13. This is the most recent in a series of lifesaving transfers from Rescue Fenix to RCHS.

“These dogs were rescued from the streets, where many of them would not have survived,” says RCHS spokesman John Van Zante. “At Rescue Fenix they got food and preliminary medical care. Some of them went into foster care for socialization and to learn what it’s like living in a home. Rescue Fenix transferred these dogs from their facility in Sonora to one of their officials who lives in Escondido. From there they were transferred to RCHS through our FOCAS (Friends of County Animal Shelters) program.”

The RCHS medical staff performed initial examinations before the dogs are settled into their new kennels with food, water, and, for some, the first soft bedding of their lives.

The dogs include mixes of terriers, hounds, labrador retrievers, chihuahuas, shepherds, and pit bulls.

RCHS President Judi Sanzo says, “Several of these dogs have orthopedic issues ranging from a crooked jaw to hip and leg problems. Here at Rancho Coastal Humane Society they will receive treatment and, if necessary, surgery. People who want to help are encouraged to make donations to Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s Medical fund.”

The RCHS medical staff performed initial examinations before the dogs are settled into their new kennels with food, water, and, for some, the first soft bedding of their lives. In the coming days the dogs will receive more extensive exams, vaccinations, medical treatment including spay or neuter, and each dog will be micro chipped before becoming available for adoption.

Rancho Coastal Humane Society is scheduling “Adoptions by Appointment.” Visit www.sdpets.org to see pets who need homes and schedule an Adoption by Appointment.

If this isn’t the right time to adopt, become a “Virtual Foster” to help pay for the care the care of the pets in the shelter.

For more information log on to www.sdpets.org or call 760-753-6413.