AAUW announces local Speech Trek winners

The American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia Branch recently announced the winners of its recent Speech Trek contest for high school students. Hosted on Zoom by the branch Speech Trek Coordinator Sharon Corbett-Parry, eight contestants from five high schools presented their original speeches on the topic: “Has social media helped or hindered the breaking down of barriers for women and girls?”

Three local Toastmasters served as judges and cash prizes were awarded to the top three contestants. The judges reported that they were very impressed with all of the contestants and were pleased that AAUW offers this opportunity to high school students.

According to Corbett-Parry, “The speeches were all very engaging, thoroughly researched and presented well. I am very proud of the contestants who performed with grace under pressure, while dealing with the limits and challenges of a virtual platform.” Videos of the winning speeches can be viewed on the AAUW Del Mar-Leucadia channel on YouTube.

Halle Schaffer, 1st place winner

(Courtesy)

Halle Schaffer, a senior at San Dieguito High School Academy, won the $500 first place prize with a very personal speech. As president of both her Speech and Debate Team and the Greater Encinitas-Carlsbad Leos club, she has a passion for advocacy and spreading positive change throughout her community. As winner of the local contest, Schaffer will compete at the state level for more cash prizes.

Sanjana Kumar, 2nd place winner

(Courtesy)

Sanjana Kumar, a freshman at the Francis Parker School in San Diego, won the $300 second place prize. She is passionate about social justice and civil rights issues and participates in many extracurricular activities, including the robotics team, dance classes, and her high school speech team.

Ella Engelberg, 3rd place winner

(Courtesy)

Ella Engelberg, a freshman at Canyon Crest Academy, won the $200 third place prize. She loves watching movies with friends and playing board games with her family.

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings (open to the public) and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining, book, movie, and bridge groups. Many of these groups are ongoing with virtual meetings.

The local AAUW branch raises money for scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp for girls. The branch also supports Speech Trek for local high school students and the AAUW Greatest Needs Fund.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org

