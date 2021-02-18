Quadriplegics and paraplegics thrive with help from Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club

In 2018, the Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club helped form a quadriplegic and paraplegic clinic in Kerala, India, along with the local Ottapalam Rotary Club. They purchased special equipment as needed and provided regular counseling to all patients. And they built a learning center called HANDICROPS to provide training in making pens, sewing, selling event tickets, etc. to create income and support for individuals and their families.

DMSB Rotary continues to support this clinic and received a recent inspiring update on one of the 24 recipients receiving help. Ajay was a second year engineering student who suffered a devastating accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down. The clinic stepped in to provide Ajay with an automatic wheelchair to increase his independence and he quickly learned how to use his voice to control computer programs. He is now a productive member of society doing data processing for a local company; tutoring neighborhood children in language, science, math, and computer skills; providing website maintenance to a local women’s welfare society; and researching how to re-use cooking oil byproducts of carbon dioxide and water droplets for plants. He also likes to write poetry, which can be found at madhuvanam.wordpress.com.

Ajay is a reminder that no matter our personal challenges, there is much we can do to be curious, inspired, and helpful to others. To learn more about DMSB Rotary and how they help others, visit www.dmsbrotary.com. They are meeting via zoom most Friday mornings from 7-8:30 a.m.

— News release