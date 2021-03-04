Assistance League donates books to local schools

Assistance League Rancho San Dieguito recently donated over 300 books to Solana Beach Head Start, the Ada Harris Elementary School library in the Cardiff School District, and Skyline Elementary School to be sent home with the students in the Solana Beach School District.

The books, estimated at a value of over $3,000, were donated by Assistance League members and other sources. The promotion, called “Bravo for Books,” is part of a National Assistance League’s Action Week.

ALRSD raises funds through its Thrift Shop in Encinitas, fundraising events, individual and corporate donations, and community and government grants. Funds are returned to the community through philanthropic programs that serve children and adults. Membership is open to everyone. Visit alrsd.org