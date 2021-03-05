Solana Beach Girl Scout Troop 3912 thanks first responders

As the Girl Scout cookie season winds down, a grateful Girl Scout visited the Fairbanks, Del Mar and Solana Beach fire stations with boxes of cookies. The San Diego Police Department was also visited. Grace Principi, 10, the originator of the idea, was delighted by their very enthusiastic and happy reception. It brightened their day and hers.

They reciprocated by proudly showing Grace their fire engines and police cruiser. In a very unique and restricted Girl Scout cookie season, Grace’s plan was motivated by her desire to give back to her community, traits engendered by the Girl Scouts.

Grace Principi at the Northwestern Division San Diego Police Department.

(Courtesy)

Grace Principi at the Del Mar Fire Department.

(Courtesy)