Lifestyle

Del Sol Lions Club presents funding and fruit to St. Leo Mission

(L-R) Kristin Salgado, Linette Page, Jan Shields, Raphael Rodmel and Janet Diaz from St. Leo Mission, Joe Kellejian, John Page, David Cain, Caroline Matthews

(Courtesy)
Members of Del Sol Lions presented a check for $2,000 to Raphael Rodmel, coordinator of the St. Leo Mission’s food distribution program and Jannet Diaz, director, Hispanic Ministry at St. Leo Mission in Solana Beach. The food distribution program serves over 70 families each week. Lions Club members also delivered over 350 pounds of fresh citrus contributed by local residents.

If you wish to participate in the Citrus Fresh program with fruit from your trees, contact kristinsalgado@cox.net and the Del Sol Lions will pick up, or pick and deliver to St. Leo Mission. To donate directly to the St. Leo food program, visit stjamesandleo.org/food-distribution-10-1-20-update

LifestylePhilanthropy

