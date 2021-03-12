Optimist Club announces winners of Essay Scholarship Contest

The Del Mar-Solana Beach Optimist Club recently conducted its annual Essay Scholarship Contest based on a theme of “Reaching your Dreams by Choosing Optimism”.

First place winner Sydney Mafong

(Courtesy)

A panel of three judges evaluated the local students’ essays using strict Optimist International rules to determine the winners. First, second, and third place winners will present their papers at a club meeting after COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions allow.

First place went to Sydney Mafong, a student at Pacific Trails Middle School. Sydney was awarded a check for $250, gold medallion, and certificate. Her essay advanced to the District contest for a chance at even greater prizes including a college scholarship.

Second place winner Olivia D

(Courtesy)

Second place went to Olivia D, a student at Torrey Pines High School. Olivia was awarded a check for $150, silver medallion, and certificate.

Third place winner Adam Proshchenko

(Courtesy)

Third place went to Adam Proshchenko, a student at Torrey Hills Elementary School. Adam was awarded a check for $100, bronze medallion, and certificate.

“These students all did a wonderful job of articulating this year’s theme among some tough competition. They expressed themselves well through the essay and deserved the honors they received,” Club Essay Scholarship Contest Chairperson Janis Lavigne said.

The Optimist Club of Del Mar – Solana Beach has been participating in the Optimist Essay Scholarship Contest for many years and has been active in the community since 1981. Other programs and service projects that the club is involved in include the Optimist Oratorical Scholarship Contest, Miracle League of San Diego, Junior Optimist Clubs, Scouts, Children’s Challenge Awards, Casa de Amistad, Ronald McDonald House, Rady Children’s Hospital, Community Resource Center, and high school scholarship programs.

Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with over 55,000 adult and youth members in more than 2,000 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico, and throughout the world. Carrying the motto “Bringing Out the Best in Youth, in our Communities, and in Ourselves,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach millions of young people each year. To learn more about Optimist International, call (314) 371-6000 or visit optimist.org.