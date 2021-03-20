Casa de Amistad school supplies provided by Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary

Casa de Amistad is one of the organizations the Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary has supported for many years. The organization’s latest involvement was providing $3,700 from its Community Service funds and members’ donations for school supplies for 160 students. Rotarians recently gathered at the Solana Beach Presbyterian Church to watch and help in the drive-by distribution.

Casa de Amistad is a nonprofit organization that provides education and character development programs for over 260 underserved dual-language children and their families in coastal North County San Diego. They pair trained tutor/mentor volunteers with students in grades K-12 to help with homework, improve reading and math skills, and develop general study skills. Due to the pandemic, tutoring sessions had to go online where they continue to provide academic support.

The success of their mentoring is evidenced by 100% of students from last year’s graduating high school class enrolled in post-secondary education, including acceptance into some of California’s top universities. Casa de Amistad is led by Executive Director Nicole Mione-Green, who was recently recognized as “Woman of the Year” in coastal North County State Assembly District 76.

To learn more about DMSB Rotary and how they help others, visit dmsbrotary.com. They are meeting via zoom most Friday mornings from 7 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

