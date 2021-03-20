Community Resource Center receives donations from Del Sol Lions Club

The Del Sol Lions Club recently presented 2,300 individual hand sanitizers and a check for $1,000 to the Community Resource Center’s food and nutrition program in Encinitas. Above (l-r): Del Sol Lion David Cain, Yanira Frias, the food and nutrition program manager at the CRC, and Del Sol Lions Linette Page and Fran Fenical. In 2020, the CRC Food Pantry provided over half a million pounds of nutritious food to 1,390 local households.