Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
Lifestyle

Community Resource Center receives donations from Del Sol Lions Club

Check presentation
(Courtesy)
Share

The Del Sol Lions Club recently presented 2,300 individual hand sanitizers and a check for $1,000 to the Community Resource Center’s food and nutrition program in Encinitas. Above (l-r): Del Sol Lion David Cain, Yanira Frias, the food and nutrition program manager at the CRC, and Del Sol Lions Linette Page and Fran Fenical. In 2020, the CRC Food Pantry provided over half a million pounds of nutritious food to 1,390 local households.

LifestylePhilanthropy

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement