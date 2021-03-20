Local businesses establish community partnership with Girl Scout Troop cookie business

Cove House and Shore Rider are teaching young kids what community partnership is all about. Girl Scout Brownie troop members manned a pop-up cookie shop at Shore Rider in La Jolla March 6. They adhered to safety precautions as they promoted their business and unique partnership.

When Cove House and Shore Rider learned that Solana Highlands Elementary School third grade Brownie Elle Torykian, 8, opened her cookie business for its third year, despite all the pandemic adversity, their team had to get involved. “We heard that this young lady set higher goals for herself despite tough times and we had to step-in and help. Supporting entrepreneurship and motivation in today’s youth is a source of positivity for our team,” said owner Darren Moore.

The group has partnered with Elle and is offering cookies, specialty drinks and cookie desserts at both locations. Cookie and drink pairings, Thin Mint cupcakes and chocolate Samoa treats are among the newly added menu options. They are featuring the items on social media and now via this pop-up event. The group’s own mission centers around the fun and positive community vibe they are providing their staff and customers. Moore said, “Our staff is having so much fun with this creative venture. The ideas keep coming and Girl Scout season has been a big hit.”

This partnership is also teaching the girls sales, customer relations and business management skills. “I am so excited about my business this year. Mr. Darren has helped it grow in a fun way and I really appreciate him and his team,” said Elle.

For more than 100 years Girl Scouts has been building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. All are encouraged to help Cove House and Shore Rider support the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world and let Girl Scouts unleash the G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) in every girl.

Originally scheduled to end March 8, this year’s Girl Scout cookie season has been extended through April 18. So look for Elle and her troop in La Jolla, pick up some cookies and try the fun drinks and desserts for yourself. You can visit Elle’s Cookie World online at digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/elle917637

