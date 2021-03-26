Del Mar Community Connections selects Lauren Wright as ‘Volunteer of Month’ for March

Del Mar graphic designer Lauren Wright has been selected by Del Mar Community Connections as its Volunteer of the Month for March 2021.

Lauren Wright

(Courtesy)

Through her design talents, Wright has helped DMCC with invitations and other projects.

She was nominated by DMCC board member Joanne Sharp, who noted that Wright had most recently designed the senior service nonprofit’s Love Your Heart/Love Yourself Valentine.

Originally from Agoura Hills, Wright has lived in the San Diego area and worked in Del Mar for over a decade. She earned a degree in mass communications from UCLA and uses it while working as a branding strategist and graphic designer for JR Resources, a national promotional products and marketing company based in Del Mar. She lives in Ocean Beach with her husband and 2-year-old son, and enjoys gardening, surfing, and yoga.

Growing up, Wright had an amazing grandmother who taught her needlepoint, a love for the Dodgers, and the importance of being active and independent. Her grandmother relied on a network of family, friends and senior transportation programs to remain active, so when Wright spotted a flyer advertising DMCC’s volunteer driver program, she saw an opportunity to give back. Though her professional schedule made it difficult to remain a volunteer driver for long, Wright found a way to contribute to DMCC nonetheless, and she has been involved in special projects ever since. “I am motivated by the folks that volunteer and are associated with DMCC – they are doing caring, thoughtful and wonderful work,” Wright said.

As a small organization, DMCC relies on volunteers that can use their special expertise. Wright says, “I am always happy to help with the creative projects that showcase the wonderful ideas and programs that DMCC offers to keep seniors engaged and independent.”

To learn more about Wright or volunteering for DMCC, visit dmcc.cc/volunteerofthemonth.