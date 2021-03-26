Del Sol Lions donation helps provide meals at Rachel’s Women’s Center

(L-r) Del Sol Lions Linette Page, David Cain and Jan Shields present a check for $400 to Reverend Paige Blair-Hubert, Rector of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Del Mar to provide meals at the Rachel’s Women’s Center in San Diego. Along with other churches throughout the county, St. Peter’s delivers dinner once a month to 35 women at Rachel’s Center, a shelter that provides a safe refuge for homeless women and a place to sleep and get at least one hot meal a day.