Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
Lifestyle

Del Sol Lions donation helps provide meals at Rachel’s Women’s Center

Donation
(Courtesy)
Share

(L-r) Del Sol Lions Linette Page, David Cain and Jan Shields present a check for $400 to Reverend Paige Blair-Hubert, Rector of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Del Mar to provide meals at the Rachel’s Women’s Center in San Diego. Along with other churches throughout the county, St. Peter’s delivers dinner once a month to 35 women at Rachel’s Center, a shelter that provides a safe refuge for homeless women and a place to sleep and get at least one hot meal a day.

LifestylePhilanthropy

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement