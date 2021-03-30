Torrey Pines High School holds Kindness Relay

Torrey Pines High School completed its first Kindness Relay, an initiative created by junior Bailey Grennan that rewards students for the compliments, acts of gratitude and other kind gestures to their friends, family teachers and classmates.

The idea stemmed from student connectedness time that the school regularly holds, in which students participate in various activities that promote togetherness among the student body.

“Our school dedicates that time, but I felt like other schools didn’t,” said Bailey, 16, who has done research, video editing and other work on the school’s student connectedness activities. “It was such an amazing idea of just having kids and teachers mindfully practice kindness.”

She added that “all schools should start to have their students be connected into this.”

Inspired by existing events such as Random Acts of Kindness Week and Pay it Forward Day, the Kindness Relay gave Torrey Pines students one week, which concluded on March 24, to complete as many acts of kindness as possible. The challenge then moves on to other schools participating in the relay, including Canyon Crest Academy and Del Norte.

Participating students have to fill out a Google form describing each act of kindness they completed, along with a photo or other type of proof.

Brooklynn Munce, who left random notes of encouragement and promoted body positivity in stores, came in third. (Courtesy)

Some of the acts of kindness that Torrey Pines students completed were leaving body positive notes in clothes at a local Target, parallel parking a friend’s car, helping a sibling pick out classes and editing photos for someone else’s Instagram.

“It was beyond just the initial list, because I made a list of 100 ideas,” Bailey said. “Some of the ideas were to send someone a nice text that you’re grateful for them or call someone that you haven’t seen in a while. So there were a lot of those, but in terms of creative ones, there were little fun things that you just kind of don’t think about people helping out with, but people did at our school and it was really good to see.”

Luna Grill’s Pacific Highlands Ranch location hosted a fundraiser on March 24 for Torrey Pines High School, and contributed gift cards to be awarded to the students and teachers who completed the most acts of kindness.

Over the summer, Bailey said she wants to bring the Kindness Relay concept to organizations such as YMCA, Boys & Girls clubs and summer camps, as well as elementary schools, middle schools and more high schools.

For more information, visit thekindnessrelay.org.