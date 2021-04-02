Conservancy receives $10,000 grant for educational website

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Conrad Prebys Foundation in late March. The grant will be used to upgrade the conservancy’s educational programs website to make it more interactive and user friendly and to provide even more information.

The nonprofit conservancy has been offering in-person educational programs for a number of years, but because of the pandemic had to move the programs online.

“The grant will allow us to transition our educational programs to the digital space and will be designed with long-term sustainability in mind,” said Trish Boaz, executive director of the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy.

The nonprofit’s research indicated that parents are inclined to want to continue to use the conservancy’s educational programs to teach their children at home even after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

So the conservancy is developing a website for students and community members of all ages to learn in various ways, including through videos, photos, text and game-like interaction.

The conservancy’s programs for students range from A Pollinator’s Paradise (kindergarten to second grade) and Watershed Explorers (third to fifth grade) to Microclimates on a Macroscale and Through the Lens (both sixth to eighth grade) and Coastal Wetlands Field Ecology Project (ninth to 12th grade). The conservancy also offers programs on Exploring Our Sense of Place and Next to Nature for adults and Citizen Science for all ages.

When it is deemed safe, the conservancy plans to restart its outdoor programs, which will be offered along with its online programs.



“Our goal is to create stewards of the San Dieguito Watershed that are educated, empowered and engaged through experiential age-appropriate programs,” Boaz said.

The conservancy was among more than 110 nonprofits that received grants from the foundation.

The conservancy’s mission is to preserve, protect and shares the natural and cultural resources of the San Dieguito River Valley through joint efforts. The efforts range from acquiring lands, making trails and restoring habitats to establishing educational programs and creating interpretive centers. Visit sdrvc.org.

— Linda McIntosh is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune