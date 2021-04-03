Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Del Mar Community Connections achieves notable milestone in helping seniors

Del Mar Community Connections marked a major milestone recently with the 1,000th delivery of a grocery order or meal to senior Del Mar residents since the onset of the pandemic. Shown above, DMCC delivery driver Amanda Allen drops off groceries to Barbara Stegman. This program is jointly sponsored by the Del Mar Foundation.

