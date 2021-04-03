Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Rotarians join together to help at Del Mar Covid-19 vaccination site

Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotarians
Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotarians (l-r): Suzanne Sutton, Susan Hennenfent, Jan Parsons, Alicia and Charles Foster, Charlotte Jones
(Courtesy)
Rotary Clubs of Del Mar, Del Mar-Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe, San Diego, and Pacific Beach Roteract have signed up on an ongoing basis to help at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Covid-19 Vaccination Super Station run by the County of San Diego and Scripps Health. Rotarians, family and friends are filling non-medical positions helping with patient check in, patient observation after they have received their vaccine, assisting with vehicle flow and parking, restocking supplies, and other operational duties.

Volunteers commented on how rewarding the experience is — playing a small part in fighting this pandemic, and how grateful people are after getting their vaccine. To learn more about Rotary in San Diego and the good they are doing in the world, visit www.rotary5340.org.

Susan and Mark Hennenfent (who got their second shot), Suzanne Sutton, Alicia Foster
(Courtesy)

