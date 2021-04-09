Del Sol Lions Club contributes to MAEGA scholarship fund

The Del Sol Lions Club recently made donations to MAEGA for two new scholarships. To honor local community leader Catalina Salgado, the new $1,500 Del Sol Lions Scholarship in memory of Salgado will be established. In addition, a new $1,000 Lions scholarship will be awarded to a local high school graduate in June.

The Mexican American Educational Guidance Association (MAEGA) is a local nonprofit, all volunteer organization dedicated to helping Mexican Americans and other Latinos attain education beyond high school.. Del Sol Lions supports MAEGA awarding scholarships to qualifying students in the San Dieguito Union High School District. MAEGA has a track record of delivering $750,000 in scholarships since its founding. With this financial base history MAEGA is in a position to effectively and efficiently meet the increasing need for students financial assistance. MAEGA is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit corporation comprised of an all volunteer board. 95% of all revenues go direct to scholarships.

Linda Grensted, MAEGA scholarship chair, said the group is “looking forward to another successful MAEGA scholarship season. We have many applicants who are extremely deserving. This most generous donation from Del Sol Lions Club will have a profound impact on students lives as they start college in the fall.”