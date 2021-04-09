Friends of the Solana Beach Library now accepting scholarship applications

The Friends of the Solana Beach Library will be awarding at least three $1,000 scholarships for higher education this year to graduating high-school seniors, continuing students, or students returning to school after a gap. To qualify for a 2021 Friends Scholarship, an applicant must live within the city limits of Solana Beach.

(Courtesy)

Each scholarship is a one-time award to be used for education within the United States at a community college, a four-year college or university, a graduate/professional school or a technical/vocational/career school. The scholarship money may be used for tuition, books, fees, room and board, or other related educational expenses.

In addition to living in Solana Beach, each applicant must have a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 2.5 or higher for the three most recent years for which a GPA is available. Consideration will be given to financial need, participation in extracurricular and community activities, GPA, awards and other recognition.

More information is available at the Friends website: www.friendsofsolanabeachlibrary.org/scholarships, where an application form (in PDF format for printing) can be downloaded. Also, printed application forms are available at the Solana Beach Library from library staff.

Students must complete and submit the application forms by May 31, 2021, along with an essay, a permission form and two letters of recommendation. More specific information is included with the scholarship application form.

An application can be submitted this year by mail or email. The pages of the printed and filled-in application may be scanned or photographed, then combined into a single pdf or submitted as separate single-page images, attached to an email to FOSBL2021@AOL.com. Completed applications can also be handed to staff at the Solana Beach Library, who will pass them to the Scholarship Committee.

All eligible Solana Beach residents are encouraged to apply. There is no application fee. Applicants should keep a copy of the application they submit, and all applicants will be notified when their applications have been received.