Carmel Valley Middle School student helps San Diegans get Covid-19 vaccine appointments

Carmel Valley Middle School student Danielle Boodman has watched many of her family and parents’ friends struggle to get their Covid-19 vaccine appointments. Not eligible herself, Danielle has been eager to help them get their much-needed appointments.

Danielle Boodman (Courtesy)

“I miss seeing my family and hugging them,” Danielle said. “I know other people feel the same way. If I can help them safely see their loved ones than I knew I needed to help.”

Danielle created an easy to use Google form for eligible San Diegans looking to get their Covid-19 vaccine. The form went viral, with over 50 friends and friends of friends filling it out. Danielle quickly got to making appointments. “I found that if you look during the midday, around 1 o’clock or so, you are more likely to find appointments.”

She said that she has made well over 50 appointments and she will not stop until everyone who wants an appointment, has gotten one.

“I know it can be frustrating, but I don’t want that to hold people back from getting vaccinated. I’m so happy I can help alleviate some of that frustration,” Danielle said.

If you are struggling to get a vaccine appointment, Danielle is here to help. Fill out Danielle’s Google form at https://forms.gle/zWs3CXvS2GRm62xdA and she will be in touch with you within 24 hours — likely with your Covid-19 vaccine appointment time ready to go.