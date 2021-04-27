Padres Pedal the Cause registration open for virtual event

Padres Pedal the Cause returns May 8 with a new virtual format to raise money for cancer research by several San Diego-based organizations.

Registration is underway for the event, which is called “Padres Pedal the Cause. Bound for Cures.” Participants will run, walk, bike or come up with another type of activity to do in honor of friends, family or others who have battled cancer. They will also be able to take part in three virtual sessions, including a 100-minute spin class, a 45-minute yoga class and a 45-minute strength class.

Bill Koman, who started Pedal the Cause with his wife Amy in 2009, said it’s about “helping organize not just awareness, but something that becomes more of a community-focused type of event.”

“Hopefully there’s a lot more power and a lot more messaging that goes on in how we work together to make serious strides in fighting this disease,” said Koman, a two-time lymphoma survivor.

When the usual version of the event last took place a year and a half ago, more than 2,000 cyclists rode in one of four courses, including a 100-mile Century course, 88-mile Honey Springs Heartbreaker, 55-mile Olympic Challenge and a 25-mile Coronado Classic. For this year’s virtual event, more than 1,200 registrants have raised more than $700,000.

“I think that there are a lot of people out there who are ready to start getting engaged in doing stuff, because a lot more people are starting to come out and be more active,” Koman said of adapting to public health restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since its inception, Padres Pedal the Cause has given more than $13 million to Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, Salk Institute for Biological Studies, Rady Children’s Hospital and Sanford-Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute.

“All the cancer research that we fund is all collaborative research between those four institutions,” Koman said.

Anne Marbarger, executive director of Padres Pedal the Cause, also mentioned in a statement the research and clinical trials that have been made possible through the nonprofit’s fundraising.

“We want people to think about what giving 100% means to them,” Marbarger said. “Our 100% challenge encourages participants to choose their favorite activity and challenge themselves. This can be 100 reps, 100 minutes, 100 miles, or any challenge that is important to them. The goal is to help find cures for cancer.”

Registration for the event costs $49. For more information, visit gopedal.org.