Helpful Immigration Forum held in Solana Beach

Pathways to Citizenship joined St. Leo Social Justice Ministry, St. James Faith in Action Committee and the San Diego Organizing Project to present an Immigration Forum at St. Leo Mission Church in Solana Beach on Sunday, April 25. An excited crowd filled the outdoor patio and immigrants from many countries lined up to ask questions or apply for immigration benefits with Pathways’ DOJ-accredited legal representatives.

Legal Director Morgan Principi and Case Manager Pedro Enriquez outlined the naturalization (citizenship) process, DACA applications and renewals, and the requirements for becoming a lawful permanent resident (green card holder). Based in Solana Beach, Pathways to Citizenship (formerly NCICC) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides free and low-cost legal services for immigrants in North County San Diego. To help lawful permanent residents in your neighborhood become citizens, go to northcountycitizenship.org.