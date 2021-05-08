Carol Steblay named Del Mar Community Connections April Volunteer of the Month

Cheerful, energetic Carol Steblay has been named April Volunteer of the Month by Del Mar Community Connections.

Carol Steblay

(Courtesy)

Steblay was cited for the honor because of the many tasks she performs for the nonprofit organization, including driving seniors to medical and dental appointments and serving on the Program Committee, where she is point person for interaction with the Alzheimer’s Association.

Born in Montreal, Canada, Steblay moved to California in the mid-1960s, then Del Mar in the early 1990s, and has lived here ever since. Making her living in real estate, Steblay felt especially rewarded in her job when she frequently worked with first-time home buyers, who needed to put their confidence in someone who could help them navigate a confusing and high stakes process. Steblay loves to travel, hike, play tennis, cook, and walk the beach every day.

DMCC isn’t the only organization to benefit from Steblay’s hard work and cheerfulness. Steblay has been a member of the Del Mar Garden Club for many years, and she oversaw the landscaping redesign project in front DMCC’s headquarters at the Del Mar Community Building, as well as the landscaping at the Del Mar branch library. She has also volunteered for the Del Mar Parks and Recreation committee, the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy, and Scripps Green Hospital. It was at Scripps Green where Steblay learned how important it is that “a few words of comfort can impact another person’s day.”

DMCC has a variety of committees to promote a variety of interests. Its Programs Committee meets regularly to share ideas they anticipate will be of interest and informative for senior Del Mar community members. Steblay says “Volunteering has given me an opportunity to get acquainted with some of our Del Mar seniors and I especially enjoy hearing about their earlier lives in Del Mar.”