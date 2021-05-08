Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Junior Optimists of Canyon Crest Academy volunteer at San Diego Food Bank

Canyon Crest Academy Junior Optimists at the San Diego Food Bank.
(Courtesy)
Nine members of the Canyon Crest Academy Junior Optimist International (JOI) Club got the opportunity to return to the San Diego Food Bank April 23 for a group volunteer shift. Safety protocols in the spacious warehouse enabled the volunteer group to work in a socially-distanced but closely connected environment. The CCA JOI Club’s evening task involved sorting and bagging fresh fruit and vegetables, specifically apples, oranges, onions, and potatoes. In total, the shift prepared 5,900 pounds of produce bags for distribution within the community.

The Junior Optimist International Clubs at Canyon Crest Academy and Carmel Valley Middle School are sponsored by the Del Mar – Solana Beach Optimist Club. For more information on Junior Optimist Clubs visit the optimist.org.

CCA JOI Club sophomores
(L-r) CCA JOI Club sophomores, Aanika Desai, Madison Schultz and Selena Xiang, bag apples at San Diego Food Bank.
(Courtesy)
CCA JOI Club President
CCA JOI Club President, Ryan Clairmont (left), bags oranges with the two newest CCA JOI Club members, Stacy Han and Viplove Rahate.
(Courtesy)
Former Carmel Valley Middle School

Former Carmel Valley Middle School (CVMS) JOI Club Presidents Hana Otomo (left) and Hari Wentworth (right) work with CCA JOI Club Secretary Pavan Cressy during the Friday night warehouse shift.
(Courtesy)

