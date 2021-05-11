Assisted stretching studio StretchLab opens in Del Mar Highlands

StretchLab, the unique assisted stretching franchise, has opened its newest studio in Del Mar Highlands Town Center. The new state-of-the-art studio is located in the new “Fitness Row” at Del Mar Highlands, on the second level of the center’s expansion.

StretchLab offers a variety of one-on-one personalized stretching services with a trained “Flexologist,” including a 25-minute stretch that concentrates on the client’s current stretching needs, as well as a 50-minute head-to-toe deep stretch that addresses all major muscle groups. In addition to one-on-one stretching services StretchLab also offers two small-format group stretches

A grand opening event will be held Saturday, May 15 with prize giveaways, live music and partners such as A New Life Rescue (a local animal rescue) and Simple Abundant Life essential oils.

Del Mar resident Angie Cohen brought the LA-based boutique health and wellness studio to Solana Beach’s Beach Walk Shopping Center in 2019.

After leaving the corporate world of pharmaceutical sales, Cohen found her passion in the fitness industry. After having major back surgery in her early 20s, she understands the value that stretching offers and saw a real gap in the fitness market, especially in the recovery space.

“After the mandated shutdowns and reopenings of my first studio in Solana Beach, the feedback I receive daily by the community about how the pandemic has affected their overall health inspired me to launch StretchLab Del Mar as a place where people can get back on their wellness journey and significantly improve their overall wellbeing,” Cohen said in a news release. “Regardless of your age or athletic experience, assisted stretching proves to enhance your personal and physical health. I take great pride in the opportunity to provide such a valuable service to the community of Del Mar.”

Monthly memberships are available for four or eight visits per month, family membership plans, as well as drop-in stretches. The studio also has a retail storefront where members can purchase athletic apparel, muscle recovery tools and stretching equipment.

Inside the new StretchLab in Del Mar Highlands Town Center. (Courtesy)

Stretch Lab falls under parent company Xponential Fitness, which includes the fitness brands CycleBar, Club Pilates, Yoga Six, Pure Barre and rowing concept Row House. A new Row House will also be opening soon close to StretchLab on Del Mar Highlands’ Fitness Row, which is also home to the new Club Pilates location. Row House is currently offering outdoor classes in the parking lot near El Pollo Loco.

StretchLab Del Mar is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. as well as Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit at StretchLab.com or call (858) 794-3000.

