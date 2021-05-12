Village of Pacific Highlands Ranch to add fish market, vet

The Village of Pacific Highlands Ranch has signed on two new tenants with Five Oceans Fish Market and Papaya Pet Care.

Five Oceans, a local, family-owned and operated premium fish market, is anticipated to open in June, taking the place of The Baked Bear which closed during the pandemic.

Five Oceans will offer responsibly-sourced, fresh fish from around the world, available whole, off-the-knife, and sashimi-grade to prepare at home or enjoy on its outdoor patio. They also plan to have oysters on the half shell, mussels, clams and, when in season, local lobster and spiny prawns. In addition to daily seafood specials, Five Oceans plans to hold weekend brunch and weekly happy hours with craft beers and boutique wines.

The future home of Five Oceans Fish Market. (Karen Billing)

The Village has been working on securing veterinary services for a long time and will welcome Papaya Pet Care in the fall. Papaya will be moving into the spaces left by Tre Boutique (Tre still has locations in Flower Hill Promenade and Encinitas Ranch Town Center) and Keane Portraits (which moved to Rancho Bernardo). Founded by Clayton Webb, Papaya aims to offer easy-to-schedule appointments in a pet-centric space that is designed to alleviate anxiety and increase relaxation.

Bonchon Chicken will also be opening in the center this summer. Bonchon, the global South Korean-based franchise known for its crunchy double-fried chicken, is expected to open the week of June 14. The third San Diego location will serve up a unique pan-Asian menu that includes fried chicken, pork buns, takoyaki (fried octopus dumplings) and takes on Korean dishes such as bibimbap and beef bulgogi.

Starting this month, the Village will also be hosting monthly blood drives with the San Diego Blood Bank. On Wednesday, May 26 from 1 to 6:30 p.m. the mobile blood drive will be parked by Chase Bank and UCSD Healthcare. A free COVID-19 antibody test is also provided for donors. To schedule an appointment, visit mysdbb.org.

