Nonprofit saves 3,000 pet lives in San Diego

The Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE), a nonprofit that helps pets in need of emergency veterinary care, is celebrating its 3,000th life saved through its Save-A-Life Program, according to a news release. Last Friday, May 7, “Sake,” a Persian cat, had a life-threatening urinary obstruction and needed emergency surgery to survive. He is now the organization’s 3,000th life saved, according to a news release.

Sake was rescued 10 years ago by his family – Pippi, a single mom and nurse, and her two human children. He quickly became Pippi’s best friend and a big part of his family’s life. Sake is expressive: he talks to his mom, jumps on her for attention, and loves to join her on walks outside in a stroller. Sake is like a brother to his two human siblings and his adopted Persian sister cat named Sushi - they cannot imagine life without him.

Sake post surgery

(Courtesy FACE Foundation

)

Unfortunately, Sake recently developed bladder stones causing a urinary obstruction. After being rushed to the Veterinary Emergency Group in Encinitas last week, his vet was able to unblock him, but he soon re-blocked, became lethargic, and started falling down. The only option was to have an emergency surgery to remove his bladder stones or risk death.

Pippi is a hardworking nurse and health hero which means so much to everyone during these difficult times. As a single parent of two on a limited income, she didn’t have the means to pay for Sake’s life-saving surgery. Thanks to the generosity of volunteers, donors, and veterinary hospitals like Veterinary Emergency Group in Encinitas, FACE was able to provide a financial grant to help Sake get the surgery he needed to walk again. “Pippi puts her life on the line every day for her fellow San Diegans. We were so happy to ‘pay it forward’ by giving her beloved Sake the help he needed” says Danae Davis, executive director of the FACE Foundation.

Sake received his emergency surgery on Friday, May 7, and is now recovering at home with his loving family. His mom says, “Donations to FACE saved Sake’s life and saved our life because our whole lives would change without him. It is hard to lose a family member or pet, but even more crushing when it’s not time to lose them – that is the hardest thing to accept, especially when you feel it is your fault for not being able to afford it. That would be a loss of a family member – he brings us so much joy every day. We look forward to seeing him every day. If FACE wasn’t here I wouldn’t have him to go home to. Thank you so much.”

Becky Kobari, hospital manager at Veterinary Emergency Group says, “As a new 24-hour emergency hospital in San Diego, we are so thankful to get to work with the FACE Foundation and provide needed care to families in our community.”

Help save a pet in need by calling 858-450-3223 or visiting face4pets.org to donate.