Girl Scout troop donates eco books to Solana Ranch Library

On June 4, sixth graders from Girl Scout Troop 4524 donated many new books to Solana Ranch Elementary School’s library. The books will be used to set up an EnviroHawks eco book corner at Solana Ranch Library to help the young students have a better awareness of protecting the environment and helping the earth.

The troop worked with the media center teacher Dawn Butler to put the donated books together. The gifted books included “Thank You Earth: A Love Letter to Our Planet” and “Greta and the Giants”, a picture book that retells the story of Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who led a global movement to raise awareness about the world’s climate crisis.

