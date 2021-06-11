Del Mar Kiwanis Club volunteers at North County Food Bank

On June 3, five members of the Del Mar Kiwanis Club provided volunteer assistance at the North County Food Bank. The group worked in the warehouse sorting and packaging food to be distributed to the hungry in North County. The Kiwanis members found the Food Bank to be extremely well-organized and efficient, making it an easy venue for volunteer services. Volunteers are scheduled by reservation only. The reservation process is easy and they always need help. Anyone wishing to volunteer can contact Tabitha Reefer at treefer@sandiegofoodbank.org.

Del Mar Kiwanis Club is part of Division 37 of Kiwanis International. Anyone interested in helping the less fortunate are welcome to contact Steve Gardella (858-864-8586) or Chuck Phillips (858-354-6536).