Del Sol Lions Club awards educational scholarships to support local students

The Del Sol Lions recently showed their continued support for education by sponsoring five scholarships for elementary school students to attend the Solana Beach School District’s 2021 Summer Enrichment Program.

Dr. Jennifer Goldston, SBSD director of Instructional Services and Educational Technology, reported the Summer Enrichment Program is very popular this year and the district is excited to benefit from the Lions Club donation to fund five local students who might not otherwise be able to participate.

In addition, a donation to the Del Sol Lions Club from an anonymous donor who wanted to support the American Samoan community allowed the Lions Club to work with the Oceanside High School Foundation to award two scholarships to college-bound 2021 graduates who are of American Samoan descent.

Glenda Kimbrel, Foundation president and scholarship chair, thanked the Del Sol Lions Club and introduced the winners as “fabulous students with tremendous promise.” One recipient in thanking the donors said the scholarship “is a great stepping stone toward furthering my education. I am so excited to take on college and see where it takes me.”