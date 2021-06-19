Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary helps Hope Without Boundaries with food and school supplies

Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary recently presented Hope Without Boundaries a check for $1,500 to help with their efforts to assist the most-needy across the border. These funds will be used to purchase school supplies and enough food each month to feed breakfast and lunch to the children attending the community and learning center in Carretas. HwB was formed in 2008 to provide financial aid and volunteer labor primarily in support of charitable organizations operating in the poorest parts of Tijuana, Mexico.

Rotarian Charles Foster flanked by Paul and Leslie Sagar of Hope Without Boundaries

(Courtesy)

Besides the learning center in Carretas, Hope Without Boundaries has four other areas of outreach, which include:

• El Refugio: Provide food and cook breakfast once a month in a home for approximately 100-160 homeless aged, infirm, and/or mentally sick with nowhere else to go.

• Camino Vivo: A church, community center, and kids club in one of the poorest sections of Tijuana, where they serve breakfast once a month and interact with local children with games and crafts.

• Campo de Fe: A hospice for 12-18 patients 30 minutes from the border, where they visit weekly to provide nursing care, comfort, companionship and to share food.

• School uniforms and education programs: Even though school is free in Mexico, students need uniforms which many families cannot afford. HwB provides funds for their purchase and helps with professional training programs.

Students with donated laptops

(Courtesy)

DMSB Rotary has helped Hope Without Boundaries for many years, both hands on and with proceeds from its bocce tournaments. This year its main fundraiser will be a Baja-style LobsterFest on Sept. 18 at the Del Mar Hilton.

To learn more about DMSB Rotary and how it helps others, visit www.dmsbrotary.com. DMSB Rotary is now having hybrid meetings on Zoom and in-person at the Hilton on Jimmy Durante Blvd. in Del Mar, Friday mornings from 7 a.m.-8:30 a.m.