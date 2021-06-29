Fairmont Grand’s new Del Mar Social Club opens on July 2

The Fairmont Grand Del Mar’s Fireside Lounge is moving to a new location with a new name. The new Del Mar Social Club will be a spot to mix and mingle, sip on an Aperol spritz, enjoy wood fired fare and play luxury lawn games at the Del Mar Mesa resort.

The club includes fire pit and cabana seating as well as communal picnic tables and bar and open-kitchen seating.

The new pop-up will open just in time for Fourth of July weekend where locals and hotel guests alike can enjoy a fireworks show on Saturday, July 3 at 9 p.m.

The Del Mar Social Club will be open from 4-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Learn more or make reservations at GrandDelMar.com.