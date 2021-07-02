365 Events aims to brings corporations and nonprofits together to make a difference

Carmel Valley resident Teresa Miller has co-founded 365 Events San Diego, tapping into the concept of corporate social responsibility (CSR) by bringing corporations and nonprofits together for fun and impactful volunteer events.

Teresa Miller, co-founder of 365 Events (Courtesy)

Miller believes that these large-scale give-back projects can help fill critical needs in the community and make San Diego an even better place to live for all.

“That is my passion,” Miller said. “It’s not a job to do something you love every day.”

Miller has been working in the corporate event business and nonprofit industry for over 25 years. For many years she helped run a sports marketing company with her husband Dave—every event that they put on featured a give back component.

A mother of three, starting when her kids were little she wanted to instill in them the value of community service. For nine years she was the Sage Canyon School chapter president of Kids Korps, a youth volunteerism organization, coordinating events like a holiday giving tree and stuffing Thanksgiving baskets for families in need.

Her daughter Elizabeth is now a rising sophomore at Torrey Pines High School and sons Nick and Matt attend San Diego State University.

“I just decided that I wanted to do something bigger and better,” Miller said. “More and more corporations are getting into CSR programs and it was just the natural next step for me.”

She co-founded 365 with partner and San Diego native Carlen Haag, who has worked with local nonprofits for the last decade in program development, grant writing and fundraising.

Through 365 Events, all the client has to do is select a cause that aligns with the company’s mission and purpose such as homelessness, environmental preservation, struggling schools, failing infrastructure, underserved communities or support services for the growing active duty military as well as the veteran population.

Miller and Haag then connect the company with one of the over 1,000 nonprofits in San Diego (many of them hurting due to the pandemic), come up with the project idea, coordinate it and help implement it.

“All they have to do is show up and feel good about making a difference,” she said. “People want to give. When you make it so easy to give back it makes everybody want to do it. We make it so easy.”

One of their first events was a school beautification project in southeast San Diego with a company’s 260 employees.

Through 365 Events she is also helping to revive Kids Korps by providing a family component—when a corporation does an event, they offer a way to get the kids involved as well.

The timing of Miller and Haag’s big new idea would prove to be a challenge last year—they officially launched 365 on March 1, 2020 just days before everything shut down.

“We were building so much momentum before the pandemic…we were a little devastated,” Miller said.

They spent the next several months making and maintaining their connections with corporations and community partnerships, preparing for the time when restrictions lifted and people returned to their workspaces and to in-person events. They were able to do two events during the pandemic—one during September’s Childhood Cancer Month with a local biotech company for Ronald McDonald House and I Love A Clean San Diego clean-up event with an Oceanside bio-tech company.

Now that everything is opening up, Miller sees 365 as a great opportunity for companies to re-connect with their employees and their community.

“It helps morale and it’s a great way to get a company’s name out there in a positive light with consumers, to show that they are giving back with boots on the ground, to show that they are actually willing to do the work,” Miller said. “It’s such a feel-good industry. It’s always so positive when I talk to people.”

To learn more about planning a corporate event or becoming a community partner, visit 365eventssd.com

