Breakfast at Tiffany’s raised nearly $100,000 for Miracle Babies

Miracle Babies, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to unite parents with hospitalized newborns by providing transportation and supportive services, celebrated its Miracle Circle Auxiliary on May 26 at La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla. The annual Breakfast at Tiffany’s included a cocktail reception, decadent brunch and exciting program. This year’s event raised nearly $100,000 which will fund a “Heart” shuttle designated to transport parents and babies receiving care at Rady Children’s Hospital Heart Institute.

Miracle Babies started its transportation services in June 2020, providing transportation for families from their homes to the hospital while their newborns are admitted to the NICU. This service allows parents the opportunity to regularly provide skin-to-skin contact and nurse their ill babies, both of which are critical for development in the first months of life and provide a foundation of health for years to come.

Miracle Babies is expanding its transportation services by establishing a dedicated Cardiac Shuttle that offers transportation for babies with cardiac disorders and their families. This Cardiac Shuttle will facilitate timely and regular attendance to appointments for these young patients at Rady’s cardiac department, ensuring the critical care and follow up from healthcare professionals that is critical to these babies’ health and recovery.

The Miracle Circle was founded in 2014 to band together philanthropic and innovative women to serve as goodwill ambassadors to provide leadership and strategic advice on fundraising, community outreach and advocacy of the Miracle Babies programs.

Miracle Babies has an event goal of reaching $100,000 and is still accepting community donations. For more information on Miracle Babies and to make a donation, visit miraclebabies.org.