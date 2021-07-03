Celebrate Independence Day and the Del Mar community—share your Fourth of July photos

The return of the Del Mar Foundation’s annual Independence Day Parade has been deferred to next year by the city, but that won’t deter the community from celebrating America’s birthday and Del Mar’s community spirit.

Join the Del Mar Foundation as it celebrates America’s birthday and Del Mar’s community spirit. To join in the celebration, share your favorite Fourth of July photos. The Foundation encourages you to send in photos showing your celebration this year, with your family, neighbors or friends, and it also welcomes a favorite photo of yours from a past year’s Fourth of July celebration.

The Foundation will put together an online “gathering” of the community, with a photo album showing how local residents are celebrating the nation’s independence. The Foundation has already started creating this special album, with some of its own favorites from years past. The Foundation looks forward to adding your special photos.

How to share your photos: Email: dmf@delmarfoundation.org or text to 858-314-9997. Optional: provide a short caption to be included with your photo(s).