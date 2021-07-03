Del Mar Rotary’s Chili & Quackers ‘Ducky Derby’ raises over $10,000 for charities

The Rotary Club of Del Mar’s June 7 “Ducky Derby” component of the annual Chili & Quacker fundraiser at Viewpoint Brewing Company generated over $10,000 for area beneficiaries including the Del Mar Lifeguard Association (DMLA), Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito and the Del Mar Rotary Foundation Trust.

On June 22, Chili & Quacker Chair Matt Kurth and Rotary Club President Dugan Lamoise presented proceeds from the Ducky Derby’s Lifeguard race to rescue diver and DMLA representative Amara Dumas. The DMLA will apply the $1,700 to its 2021 beach safety programs.

The Derby’s Boys & Girls Clubs race generated $1,400 to partially underwrite the Rotary Club of Del Mar’s $5,000 yearly contribution for craft-making activities, presents and dinner for hundreds of children and their families during Santa Claus and His Elves’ December visit to the La Colonia Branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito.

The event also generated over $7,000 for Rotary-funded grant and scholarship programs in Del Mar and the region.

Plus, certain anonymous race winners returned $500 of the $1,500 in prizes, directing those funds to both the Del Mar Rotary Club Foundation and the Lifeguard Association. “What amazing generosity!” said Club President Dugan Lamoise.

