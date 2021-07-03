Tom Cleworth named ‘Volunteer of the Year’ by DMCC

Retired mail carrier Tom Cleworth has been named Volunteer of the Year by Del Mar Community Connections. DMCC President Terry Kopanski recently presented Cleworth with the recognition at DMCC’s Spring Ice Cream Social.

Cleworth was cited for the honor because of his work as a volunteer driver for DMCC since 2012. He has been driving several times a week since his retirement from the postal service in April 2018.

Cleworth is renowned for his patience, and likely developed it as a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs. He approaches every challenge with a calm cheeriness that is invaluable during the long grocery shopping appointments that he typically signs himself up to do.

In his time volunteering for DMCC, Cleworth has driven 2,000 miles, over 342 hours, completing 435 trips.

DMCC volunteer drivers help seniors who no longer drive due to vision or mobility challenges. Volunteers pick up seniors at their homes, take them to medical, essential, or grocery appointments, then return the seniors to their homes. Volunteers use their own vehicles and have a flexible volunteer schedule. They report immense satisfaction from the relationships with the individual seniors that they help. Cleworth says, “I get just as much out of this as the people I’m able to help.”

For more information, visit Del Mar Community Connections at www.dmcc.cc

