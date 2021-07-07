Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito receives $10,000 in sports equipment

The Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito was one of six clubs across the country to receive a $10,000 donation in new sports equipment from UnitedHealthcare to help reduce childhood obesity and encourage youths to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

The donation is part of a Guinness World Records title attempt with golf star Rory McIlroy for the most pledges for a health campaign in one month (June 15 to July 15). The current record is just over 58,000 pledges.

The world record attempt to reach 60,000 health pledges is part of the UnitedHealthcare Step Up for Summer Sweepstakes and World Record Challenge, which is a national effort to encourage Americans to make health a priority.

As part of the campaign, UnitedHealthcare is donating $1 for each online pledge — for a total of $60,000 — to six Boys & Girls Clubs across the country for new sports equipment.

Folks can sign the pledge through July 15 at UHCStepUp.com and may be eligible to win one of more than

100 fitness-related prizes, ranging from a dream home gym to a bag signed by Rory McIlroy.