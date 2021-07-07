Share
Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito receives $10,000 in sports equipment

Kevin Kandalaft, CEO, UnitedHealthcare .
From left, Kevin Kandalaft, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of California, Marineke Vandervort, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito, and Paul Worlie, chief of staff for San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher, with a $10,000 check to the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito at the club in Solana Beach.
(Courtesy of UnitedHealthcare)

By Linda McIntosh
San Diego Union-Tribune
The Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito was one of six clubs across the country to receive a $10,000 donation in new sports equipment from UnitedHealthcare to help reduce childhood obesity and encourage youths to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

The donation is part of a Guinness World Records title attempt with golf star Rory McIlroy for the most pledges for a health campaign in one month (June 15 to July 15). The current record is just over 58,000 pledges.

The world record attempt to reach 60,000 health pledges is part of the UnitedHealthcare Step Up for Summer Sweepstakes and World Record Challenge, which is a national effort to encourage Americans to make health a priority.

As part of the campaign, UnitedHealthcare is donating $1 for each online pledge — for a total of $60,000 — to six Boys & Girls Clubs across the country for new sports equipment.

Folks can sign the pledge through July 15 at UHCStepUp.com and may be eligible to win one of more than
100 fitness-related prizes, ranging from a dream home gym to a bag signed by Rory McIlroy.

LifestylePhilanthropy
Linda McIntosh

Linda McIntosh used to lead a double life as a technical writer for an engineering company and a feature writer for the Chicago Tribune. Since joining the U-T in 2002, she has focused on writing North County community features and calendars. She also covers community news at Camp Pendleton. Linda has a master’s degree in English from the University of Chicago.

