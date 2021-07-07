Share
Lifestyle

Volunteers collect spare sleep apnea machines to ship to India, other countries fighting COVID

Volunteers pack donated sleep apnea machines
Volunteers got together in a garage in Carmel Valley to pack donated sleep apnea machines that are being repurposed as special-use ventilators to help people fighting COVID-19 in India and surrounding countries.
(Courtesy photo)

Volunteers are collecting spare CPAP/BiPAP sleep apnea machines and shipping the retrofitted machines to India and countries fighting COVID-19

By Linda McIntosh
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

A group of volunteers from throughout San Diego County gathered recently in a garage in Carmel Valley to pack donated sleep apnea machines that are being repurposed as special-use ventilators to help folks in South Asia who are fighting COVID-19.

Volunteers from the international nonprofit India COVID SOS have been collecting spare CPAP/BiPAP sleep apnea machines in Southern California and coordinating the logistics to ship them to India and neighboring countries that are battling COVID-19. The machines are being retrofitted with the additional parts here and shipped directly to hospitals in need of the machines.

The group packed more than 100 machines working in two shifts on a recent Saturday.

Drop-off sites to donate used and unused CPAP/BiPAP sleep apnea machines include:

5583 Willlowmere Lane, Carmel Valley; call (858) 337-1289

9420 Mira Mesa Blvd., Suite G, Mira Mesa (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays); call (858) 271-0600;

15525 Pomerado Road, Suite E5, Poway (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday); (858) 829-5757.

The nonprofit group plans to collect the donated machines through July 31.

Visit indiacovidsos.org/equipmentdonation.

LifestylePhilanthropyCarmel Valley News
Linda McIntosh

Linda McIntosh used to lead a double life as a technical writer for an engineering company and a feature writer for the Chicago Tribune. Since joining the U-T in 2002, she has focused on writing North County community features and calendars. She also covers community news at Camp Pendleton. Linda has a master’s degree in English from the University of Chicago.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More from this Author

More on the Subject

Advertisement