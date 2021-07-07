Volunteers collect spare sleep apnea machines to ship to India, other countries fighting COVID

A group of volunteers from throughout San Diego County gathered recently in a garage in Carmel Valley to pack donated sleep apnea machines that are being repurposed as special-use ventilators to help folks in South Asia who are fighting COVID-19.

Volunteers from the international nonprofit India COVID SOS have been collecting spare CPAP/BiPAP sleep apnea machines in Southern California and coordinating the logistics to ship them to India and neighboring countries that are battling COVID-19. The machines are being retrofitted with the additional parts here and shipped directly to hospitals in need of the machines.

The group packed more than 100 machines working in two shifts on a recent Saturday.

Drop-off sites to donate used and unused CPAP/BiPAP sleep apnea machines include:

5583 Willlowmere Lane, Carmel Valley; call (858) 337-1289

9420 Mira Mesa Blvd., Suite G, Mira Mesa (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays); call (858) 271-0600;

15525 Pomerado Road, Suite E5, Poway (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday); (858) 829-5757.

The nonprofit group plans to collect the donated machines through July 31.

Visit indiacovidsos.org/equipmentdonation.