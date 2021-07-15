Solana Beach church donates over $58,000 to mission outreach

The Solana Beach-based nonprofit Kingdom Builder Foundation, which is funded by legacy gifts from members and friends of Solana Beach Presbyterian Church, distributed $58,148 in grants recently to nonprofit missions locally and internationally.

This year’s spring grants, ranging from $5,000 to $10,000, went to eight nonprofit programs in the San Diego community along with communities in Mexico and Pakistan. The grants are earmarked primarily for poverty relief and youth leadership programs.

The foundation awards grants twice annually in spring and fall.

This year’s spring grant recipients include:

SD Rescue Mission, who will train volunteers to engage with folks living on the street through the Walk with Me Program, which helps decrease stigma while increasing access to care and self-sufficiency services.

Ladle Fellowship, who will use their grant to support mobile and pop-up medical clinics serving low-income seniors and the homeless. Funding from the foundation will equip medical backpacks and training for volunteer medical professionals.

The Bridge Builders Network, which helps refugees resettle and heal from trauma. Funds will support Syrian youths in El Cajon and Mid-City San Diego who struggled with their education during the pandemic.

Word of Life Hungary, which serves about 1,000 youths each year, 25 percent of whom need summer camp scholarships in order to participate.

Young Life College, which will train one new staff associate who will serve at San Diego-area colleges to build a supportive community, and to help students struggling with stress, isolation and anxiety.

Young Life San Diego Southbay, which will continue Covid Care Deliveries, which include grocery and emotional health resources for students. Many of their parents work in the hospitality and/or service industry, and many had not been able to return to work when the grant was extended.

Hope without Boundaries, which will buy uniforms and school supplies for Camino Vivo and Carretas in Mexico.

Through the Village Outreach Program, Interserve USA, which helps people use their professional skills to bring hope to those in need in Asian and Arab countries. The current project is to build a support team in Pakistan that conducts worship services and teaches personal hygiene, the need for cleanliness and basic prevention and cures for common diseases.

The Kingdom Builder Foundation has awarded more than $1.4 million to ministries around the world since it was formed in 2007.

Visit kbfoundation.org.

