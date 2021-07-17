Del Mar resident Emily Jennewein named board chair of Jewish Family Service

Jewish Family Service of San Diego (JFS) has named Del Mar resident Emily Jennewein as chair of the nonprofit’s board of directors. Jennewein will depart from her role as first vice chair to replace Adam Welland as chair.

Emily Jennewein

(Courtesy Jewish Family Service



)

An experienced leader in the Jewish community for the past 20 years, Jennewein served as president of Hillel of San Diego from 2017 to 2018 and 2014 to 2016. There she oversaw construction of the Melvin Garb Hillel Center at San Diego State University and won unanimous approval from the San Diego City Council to build the Beverly and Joseph Glickman Hillel Center at UC San Diego. From 2011 to 2013, Jennewein was president of the Congregation Beth Israel.

Jennewein’s daughters started the family’s involvement with the nonprofit after volunteering with JFS’s Hand Up Food Pantry.

“Emily’s dedication to the Jewish community, as well as San Diego at large, is well known throughout the region,” said CEO Michael Hopkins. “JFS is sure to benefit from her experience, and we are confident she will bring passion to the role and expand our outreach.”

Jennewein served as principal for a website and marketing communications firm for 25 years before retiring professionally. She graduated from Amherst College and received her master of business administration from Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business.

“I feel truly honored to become chair of JFS’s board, and I feel an awesome responsibility to ensure that this organization serves the welfare of the entire community — making the world a better place for all,” said Jennewein.

To get help, volunteer or support JFS, visit jfssd.org or call 858-637-3000.

