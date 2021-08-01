Del Mar resident Phil Blair named president of San Diego Rotary

San Diego Rotary, the largest service club in the region, officially swore in renowned business and civic leader Phil Blair, a Del Mar resident, as its president for the 2021-2022 term.

Phil Blair (Courtesy)

The nonprofit organization also installed its most diverse board of directors in its century-plus-old history, the majority of the 17-member body being women.

“Our theme for this year is ‘Mentoring to Success’,” said Blair. “I, along with the more than 500 members of San Diego Rotary, will place a keen focus on getting involved with young people who are struggling to find their way in life.”

Known as Opportunity Youth, the young people San Diego Rotary will concentrate on service range in age from 16 to 24, are no longer in school, and no longer working. The nonprofit board will rally its members and the general community to personally mentor these individuals, help them secure internships, successfully return to school, earn their GED, or help them obtain work.

“We will use our talents that helped us succeed to put these young people on a track for a successful life,” said Blair.

Joining Blair on San Diego Rotary Board of Directors are: Judy Thompson – President-Elect; Michael Brunker – President-Nominee; Mia Harenski – Secretary/Treasurer; Chris Sichel – Immediate Past President.

Solveig Deuprey

(Courtesy)

Carmel Valley resident Solveig Deuprey was also elected to the Rotary’s board. At Large board members include: Daniel Amaro, Joe Craver, Solveig Deuprey, Roger Haines, Divya Kakaiya, Kimberley Layton, Wendy McKinney, Camille Newbern, Stephanie Saathoff, Simona Valanciute, Wendy Urushima-Conn, Glenn Younger.

More information is available at sandiegorotary.club.