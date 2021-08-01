Solana Beach ECO Rotary Club’s Amélie Catheline wins Rotarian of the Year award

The Solana Beach ECO Rotary Club recently announced that Amélie Catheline, Ph.D., was named Rotarian of the Year for Rotary District 5340.

The award was based on Catheline’s leadership, commitment, and work ethic in promoting the goals of Rotary and the Solana Beach ECO Rotary Club. There are 2,900 Rotarians and 61 clubs in Rotary District 5340, which includes San Diego and Imperial Counties. The award further demonstrates her outstanding Service Above Self; principled commitment to the 4-Way Test; contributions to the mission and operation of the Solana Beach ECO Rotary Club through each of the Rotary Avenues of Service; and for promoting Rotary by her actions and involvements.

Catheline was recognized for her success in starting a District Environment Committee which meets monthly with representatives of interested clubs to help them achieve environmental sustainability goals. Additional accomplishments include being past president of the Solana Beach ECO Rotary Club, and, during her term as president, the club won the District 5340 Small Rotary Club Award.

Supporting the environment became Rotary International’s new seventh area of focus, which includes categories of service activities supported by global grants. It joins peacebuilding and conflict prevention; disease prevention and treatment; water, sanitation, and hygiene; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; and community economic development. The Foundation management team believes that providing grant funds to help improve global humanitarian needs is one of the most exciting ways to scale social impact.

