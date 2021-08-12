Del Mar Foundation announces 40th Anniversary Dog Calendar

Want to see your favorite buddy in a perpetual calendar, a calendar which will always help remind you of those important dates like birthdays, anniversaries, etc.? Then log onto www.delmar

foundation.org/woof to secure your spot. But do it soon because the first professional photo shoot is this Sunday, Aug. 15.

This special project is being managed by photographer Dillon Matthew, who is from Del Mar, together with Annie Myron. The photo shoot locations are Shores Park, Del Mar Plaza, a private garden, and Dog Beach. You choose the date, time, and location. But hurry, spaces will fill fast. There are various pricing levels and it is all explained on the website. Want to honor a dog who is no longer with you? That may be possible as well. Simply contact Annie or Dillon with a picture and they will determine if it can work. Visit the website to learn more and to sign up.

Loki at the beach which is one of the photo shoot locations.

(Kevin Popović

)

Founded in 1982, the Del Mar Foundation is Del Mar’s community foundation and its oldest 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Join others in celebrating 40 wonderful years of community.