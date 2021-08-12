Youth Golf Alliance holds successful school supply drive golf clinic

Youth Golf Alliance (YGA), a student-led organization that promotes the sport of golf, successfully hosted a dual school supply drive and youth golf clinic on Aug. 8 at the Del Mar Golf Center. The clinic was offered to the public for free. New school supplies for K-12 students were collected for the benefit of Pro Kids, First Tee- San Diego, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to challenging underserved youth to excel in life through education and the game of golf. This unique charity event was meant to ensure all kids can start the school year with the tools they need to have a quality and engaging learning experience.

Founded in 2019 by varsity golf team members from Canyon Crest Academy and Torrey Pines High School, Youth Golf Alliance now consists of many members from 12 local high schools. During the clinic, YGA instructors gave one-on-one coaching to kids from all backgrounds. Participants received 30 minutes of hands-on instruction on the driving range and another 30 minutes of instruction on the putting green. YGA instructors also answered any questions the participants and their parents may have about golf and high school education.

“We are so blessed with the overwhelming support of parents and students who attended our clinics. We love to give back to our community and give tips to kids on improving their golf games,” stated Spencer Zhang, CCA senior and the founder/president of Youth Golf Alliance.

Together, YGA has collected six box loads of school supplies, including hundreds of notebooks, markers, crayons, pencils, and more. YGA plans to hold many more clinics in the future. YGA wishes to thank Del Mar Golf Center Managers Matt Clay and Christopher Lesson for their generous support in providing the facility and range balls for use, and to Future Champions Golf for prize donations. Stay tuned for more announcements on future events through the website youthgolfalliance.weebly.com and Instagram @youthgolfalliance, as well as in the local newspaper and social media.