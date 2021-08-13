Jewish Family Service names Shreya Sasaki new senior director of family and community services

Shreya Sasaki

(Courtesy Jewish Family Service)

Jewish Family Service of San Diego (JFS) has appointed Carmel Valley resident Shreya Sasaki as its new senior director of family and community services to oversee a breadth of JFS initiatives, including refugee resettlement, positive parenting training and other JFS programs that strengthen families. Sasaki will integrate her background in public health with the nonprofit’s social service programs, aiming to improve community health and client outcomes.

“I am truly inspired by JFS’s mission to build a stronger, healthier and more resilient San Diego, as well as the commitment of its staff to serve those in need with dignity and compassion,” said Sasaki. “Addressing the social determinants of health has long been a passion of mine, and I look forward to tackling the critical issues affecting our community as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic – and beyond.”

Prior to joining JFS, Sasaki served as chief operating officer at Mission Driven Finance, a startup impact investing firming focused on advancing economic opportunity. She has also held key roles with Kaiser Permanente, working as director of finance for health and hospital operations from 2016 to 2017 and senior community benefit manager from 2010 to 2016.

Sasaki currently serves as a board officer for MAAC and Catalyst of San Diego & Imperial Counties, and formerly sat on the Carmel Valley Community Planning Board. She is a LEAD San Diego graduate. Sasaki received her Bachelor of Arts in economics and organizational studies from the University of Michigan and her Master of Public Health from the University of California Los Angeles.

