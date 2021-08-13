Jump start at Canyon Crest Academy

This year, Canyon Crest Academy opened its doors to hundreds of happy students on “Raven Readiness” days starting on Aug. 4. The first day of orientation was devoted to juniors and seniors and designed as a basic “nuts and bolts” session.

However, the traditional orientation was improved and augmented for freshmen and sophomores who had never seen the school in person and who had been distance learning for an entire school year. “Raven Jump Start” hours were added to especially support these students and enable them to connect with Canyon Crest Academy culture and to learn how to be successful students.

Students and their parents were sent an email prior to their Raven Readiness/Jump Start Days detailing the various resources, programs and day’s activities. They were welcomed by CCA Principal Brett Killeen who shared student survey results and stressed the importance of what students really cared about: building relationships both with peers and CCA staff, getting to know what CCA’s culture is all about, and knowing what resources are available to connect and support students throughout their high school life.

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation was on hand to greet parents and students and provided lunch on Jump Start days with a generous donation by Jersey Mike’s Subs, Pacific Highlands Ranch. Whether in person or distance learning, the CCA Foundation continues to fund student needs for art, software, technology and even graduation.

Generous parent contributions give students the special experiences that public school funding alone cannot provide. The Foundation will be hosting a Back-to-School Welcome Coffee for parents on Monday, Sept. 23, beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Lorenda Ballard (CCAF staff member)) and Mariah Sharkey (CCAF board member) at the Aug. 4 event.

(Miriam Bogan)

Highlights of the orientation included:

• PALS presentation: CCA PALs is a group of student leaders that are passionate about CCA and have been trained in active listening and communication skills. CCA PALs promote student wellness and facilitate student connections to encourage a safe and positive school environment.

• ASB presentation: The Associated Student Body, the student government and leadership class that represents the CCA student body, creates fun and insightful events for students, manages clubs, organizes Raven Readiness, plans dances, oversees student-raised funds, and more.

• Counselor presentation: Strength-finding activities.

• Teacher panel Q&As

• Student panel Q&As

Next up: Aug. 17 is the first day of school.

— CCA Foundation news release