Community support helps CCA student lead another successful food drive

Audrey Chyung, a senior at Canyon Crest Academy, led another food drive to end the 2021 school year, motivating Canyon Crest Academy families and neighbors to donate generously again to the San Diego Food Bank.

Starting the last week of school in June and into the summer, Audrey worked with the San Diego Food Bank and her school to hold a smaller physical drive and a larger virtual food drive. Together with CCA families’ generous donations, she helped the San Diego Food Bank provide more than 10,400 meals to food-insecure San Diego families.

Last year, Audrey had organized a drive-through food drive to accompany the drive-through textbook return that collected 2,400 pounds of donations from CCA families for the San Diego Food Bank, an amount the food bank equated to 2,000 meals.

In a letter, Steve Borstein, chair of the San Diego Food Bank Board of Directors, thanked Audrey for her leadership. “Your leadership in the process and the trust in our work that it represents are so deeply valued,” Borstein said in the letter.

He went on to explain the lingering need, “Despite signs of recovery in the economy, tens of thousands of families we serve are still struggling to put food on the table. Many families we serve work in low-wage jobs and face back rent along with household debt acquired during the pandemic. In addition, families are being impacted by food price inflation coupled with our region’s high cost of living. For the vast majority of our client population, it will take considerable time to recover from the financial impacts of the crisis.”

Audrey appreciates the community’s support with both food drives, and says, “In this time of need, I am so happy we can make an even greater impact this year.”