CCA Girls Who Code promotes computer science and engineering education in NexStream ‘NexStarter’ summer program

Canyon Crest Academy’s Girls Who Code club and the affiliated all-girls Ravenettes robotics team have assisted the NexStream “NexStarter” summer camp program in order to promote computer science and engineering education. The month-long summer program began in July and offered live-instruction at the CCA campus, as well as an online-only option. Tony Mauro, an engineering and computer science teacher at CCA, leads the NexStream curriculum development.

NexStream works closely with members of the CCA Girls Who Code club, as they assist in teaching and content development for the program. Sarah Luo (president) develops video lessons and Alexis Wu (former vice president and incoming Princeton freshman) is an instructor for the Machine Learning pathway of courses, called “streams.” In addition to being involved in NexStream, CCA Girls Who Code will begin its first session of the Girls in STEM program in October, where free coding lessons will be taught virtually to girls of any level. The hour-long lessons teach skills ranging from the basics of Java to Python.

NexStream Summer Camp participants working on hands-on projects.



(Courtesy)

“The volunteers from the Girls Who Code club are always great to work with and continue to impress me with their professionalism and teaching capabilities, as well as their general generosity to students with their outreach practices. I look forward to continued collaboration with this group of amazing young women”, said Mauro, the Machine Learning camp instructor and NexStream founder.

The program will continue throughout the 2021-2022 school year, and is suitable for middle schoolers and high schoolers of all levels to join and learn computer science and engineering skills. NexStream offers onsite and online options, which includes live instruction as well as self-paced curriculum, aided with interactive video lessons.

Registration is now open for the year 2021-2022, with courses designed for students in grades 8 and above to learn both introductory and advanced topics in programming, algorithms, and electrical concepts. If you or your student are interested in participating, or would like information regarding the program, visit the NexStream website (https://nexstreamtek.com/) or contact info@nexstreamtek.com. For further information about the CCA Girls Who Code club or Girls in STEM program, visit their website (www.ccagirlswhocode.weebly.com).